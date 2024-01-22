The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Columnists Commentary Environment

Power grids supplied by green energy are more reliable, and that can save lives

Much of the U.S. has been experienced severe cold and winter storms that could cause power outages. Fossil fuel power plants are prone to failures in extreme cold. One part of the solution is clean energy.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Power grids supplied by green energy are more reliable, and that can save lives
Icicles hang from an ice-covered Texas highway sign.

A deep freeze in Texas three years ago caused prolonged power outages. Hundreds died. Grids powered by clean energy could help prevent outages, Ben Jealous writes.

Joe Raedle/Getty

February 2021. A rare Valentine's Day winter storm wallops Texas with snow and a deep freeze. The storm will knock out power for at least 69% of people across the state. Hundreds will die.

That was Winter Storm Uri, one of five winter storms in recent years that have knocked out power grids.

Captain Selena Xie, president of the Austin Emergency Medical Services Association, was enraged when she read from a local reporter at the time: “One reader who emailed me about the issue described the power and water outages as a ‘minor inconvenience’ for most Texans.”

One of Xie’s first calls the morning after the storm was for a man who had planned to die at home, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. That didn’t happen.

Xie recounted, “When his oxygen, that was making him comfortable, went out, he started making awful grunting sounds. It is not acceptable to die like that, in agony. We had no other options at the time than to take the person to the hospital to keep him comfortable.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Emergency responders started receiving carbon monoxide calls that evening. With the power out, people were so desperate for heat they burned furniture in their homes to keep their families warm. That caused carbon monoxide poisoning.

Much of the country has been getting pummeled with below-freezing temperatures and winter storms. Many are rightly nervous about the reliability of their power grids.

When grids fail, people die. Medical equipment like dialysis machines and oxygen pumps cannot run without power.

The best way to protect grids and make them more reliable? Power them with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which are far more resilient than coal, oil and gas.

The five winter storms we have had since 2011 that knocked down power grids should be a lesson to us all. Fossil fuel power plants are prone to mechanical and supply failures in extreme cold when energy demands are often highest.

Just look at what happened during December 2022’s Winter Storm Elliott in the eastern and central U.S. In the mid-Atlantic, nearly 90% of the power plant outages when demand was highest were coal and gas plants. In the central region, coal and gas plants accounted for 75% of power plant outages during peak demand. In Kentucky alone, more than 1.5 million homes lost electricity in sub-zero temperatures due to coal and gas failures.

Increasing the use of renewable energy is one part of the solution. Incorporating green technologies in demand response; energy efficiency, storage and upgrading our transmission grid is the other. Together, they offer the chance to make our electric grids more reliable and resilient. But we need to deploy them at scale to receive these benefits.

If we choose not to do this, we need to understand the human toll.

No refuge for the homeless

As she reflected on the events from Winter Storm Uri — and storms that have knocked out or threatened to knock out power since then — Selena Xie worries about unhoused people. When shelters and businesses where they typically seek refuge are without power, the consequences for this already vulnerable population are lethal.

“EMS and other emergency workers are aware of people living on the streets or in the woods and would be checking on those at-risk people,” she says. “But we end up beyond our capacity, responding to calls for emergencies, and some less-than-emergencies, at people’s homes, delivering charging sticks and other relief, while unhoused people are suffering hypothermic events and dying.”

Xie also says that while reporting often focuses on deaths during these emergencies, the high number of amputations from conditions like frostbite go underreported.

“People are often able to protect their cores but not their extremities. Not having adequate gloves or footwear means more amputations. These create lifelong disabilities that continue to haunt both the people suffering from them and the public health and emergency response systems that need to provide for their care and services.”

Emergency responders should not have to choose between who they can help and who will be left on their own. Families should not have to choose between freezing to death or risking their health by burning furniture for heat.

There is a way to help ensure the power stays on during harsh winter storms. It is a future powered by clean energy.

Ben Jealous is the executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Little Village gets a win with $12 million settlement in Hilco’s 2020 dust-cloud debacle
Take a chance, and reach out to migrants in Chicago
Donald Trump says he can stop Ukraine war in 24 hours, evokes bogus claim on curbing Chicago crime in a day
Like it or not, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. is back on the court and already dominating again
An NFL-ESPN equity deal would rub out the blurry line between church and state
For police and the public, arbitration is the right way to handle police discipline
The Latest
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023.
City Hall
Gaza cease-fire resolution vote to be postponed in City Council
Ald. Debra Silverstein, the City Council’s lone Jewish member, was the driving force behind the effort to put off another emotionally-charged debate about the war, which has dragged on for more than three months.
By Fran Spielman
 
“Big Hill” seen on the right side of this photo is where eight new bike trails are to be made, said executive director of Friends of Big Marsh, Paul Fitzgerald.
South Deering
Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal
The mountain bike trails will include ramps, sharp turns, jumps and hills. There will also be pedestrian-friendly parts to the trail.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Illinois Supreme Court building.
Bail Reform
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
The Illinois Supreme Court announced this week it had created a task force to study the issue and report back to the state’s highest court.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Raj Sarathy and his now-husband, both wearing tuxedos, clasp hands as they get married in front of the Chicago rat hole, surrounded by pink and blue balloons.
Roscoe Village
Chicago ‘rat hole’ legacy grows with wedding and engagement
A day after neighbors restored the sidewalk imprint that had been patched up, some people are incorporating the Roscoe Village landmark into important life moments.
By Violet Miller
 