The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Columnists Commentary

When basic journalism is criminalized in Texas, a federal appeals court is OK with it

You might think a law that criminalizes journalism is obviously unconstitutional. But if so, you are wrong, according to a decision by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE When basic journalism is criminalized in Texas, a federal appeals court is OK with it
A woman wearing a striped sweater and a man dressed in a suit look down toward a camera outside a courthouse.

A divided 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last week refused to revive a lawsuit in which Priscilla Villarreal, shown here with attorney J.T. Morris, said she was wrongfully arrested for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police.

Kevin McGill/AP file

Five years ago, the Harris County, Texas, Institute of Forensic Sciences sent me reports on the autopsies of two people who had been killed in a Houston drug raid. After I wrote an article based on those reports, the county attorney’s office told me they were not public information because they were part of an ongoing investigation.

Although I did not realize it at the time, I had committed a felony just by asking for that information. You might think a law that criminalizes journalism is obviously unconstitutional. But if so, you are wrong, according to a decision that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued last week.

The case involves Priscilla Villarreal, a Laredo, Texas, gadfly and DIY journalist who was arrested in 2017 for violating Section 39.06(c) of the Texas Penal Code. Under that law, a person who “solicits or receives” information that “has not been made public” from a government official “with intent to obtain a benefit” commits a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Villarreal allegedly did that by asking Laredo police officer Barbara Goodman about a suicide and a fatal car crash. Goodman confirmed the name and job of a U.S. Border Patrol employee who had jumped off a Laredo overpass and the last name of an accident victim. Villarreal included that information in reports on her locally popular Facebook page.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Texas defines “benefit” as “anything reasonably regarded as economic gain or advantage.” According to the arrest affidavits, the “benefit” that Villarreal sought was a boost in Facebook traffic.

Section 39.06(c) defines “information that has not been made public” as “any information to which the public does not generally have access” that is also “prohibited from disclosure” under the Texas Public Information Act. The arrest affidavits did not address the latter requirement at all.

Although this law has been on the books for more than two decades, no one has ever been convicted under it. Nor had Laredo police ever charged anyone with violating it.

After a Texas judge blocked Villarreal’s prosecution, deeming the statute unconstitutionally vague, she filed a federal lawsuit against the officers who were involved in her arrest, arguing that they targeted her because they were irked by her vocal criticism of local law enforcement agencies. She noted that several cops had mocked her after the arrest, laughing while snapping pictures with their cellphones.

A federal judge dismissed Villarreal’s lawsuit after concluding that the officers were protected by qualified immunity, which allows federal civil rights claims only when they allege misconduct that violated “clearly established” law. A 5th Circuit panel overruled that decision in 2021.

“Priscilla Villarreal was put in jail for asking a police officer a question,” Judge James Ho wrote. “If that is not an obvious violation of the Constitution, it’s hard to imagine what would be.”

After rehearing the case, nine of Ho’s colleagues disagreed, ruling that the officers had probable cause to arrest Villarreal and that the law was not so blatantly unconstitutional that they should have recognized it was inconsistent with the First Amendment. The majority faulted Villarreal for using a “backchannel source,” a routine reporting practice that has exposed abuses such as Watergate, the My Lai massacre, Vietnam War deception and torture at the Abu Ghraib prison.

Seven judges dissented. They noted that Laredo police had spent months investigating Villarreal, a far cry from the “split-second judgments” to which qualified immunity supposedly applies. “If the First Amendment means anything,” Ho wrote, “surely it means that citizens have the right to question or criticize public officials without fear of imprisonment.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression represented Villarreal, who drew support from ideologically diverse groups including press associations, the Institute for Justice, the Cato Institute, the Constitutional Accountability Center, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Project Veritas and Young America’s Foundation. Unlike the 5th Circuit majority, they recognized the perils of treating journalism as a crime.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine. 

Send letters to  letters@suntimes.com .

Next Up In Commentary
The NFL, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: The truest of true loves
Chicago and Cook County are looking for election judges. Why not step up?
Underground project by Ozinga is the latest threat to public health on the Southeast Side
Senate confirms Joshua Kolar for spot on Chicago based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals
Top cop Snelling is on the right track with scrapping ‘scarecrow’ police details
New White Sox stadium would be a strikeout
The Latest
z720013.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: City Council calls for a cease-fire in Gaza
Plus: A former City Hall insider is sentenced, the bid to block Trump from Illinois’ ballot moves to state court and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Chita Rivera llega a la 72ª edición de los Premios Tony en 2018, en Nueva York. Rivera, la bailarina, cantante y actriz ganadora del premio Tony que abrió un camino para las artistas latinas, falleció a los 91 años.
La Voz Chicago
Fallece la actriz, bailarina y cantante Chita Rivera, conocida por su papel en ‘West Side Story’
Rivera se dio a conocer por primera vez en 1957 como Anita en la producción original de “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Modern Relish, antes Duk’s Red Hots, abre sus puertas en el barrio de West Town.
La Voz Chicago
Modern Relish abre sus puertas en el sitio antes conocido como Duk’s Red Hots
Los propietarios del puesto de hot dogs en el 636 N. Ashland Ave. tiene grandes planes para el restaurante en el sitio que antes fue Duk’s Red Hots.
By Ambar Colón
 
Tres conductores fueron asaltados el 22 y 24 de enero. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Policía emite alerta para repartidores de comida y conductores de transporte compartido
La semana pasada los sospechosos se acercaban a los conductores, mostraban una pistola y tomaban la orden de comida, dijo la policía.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Players stand on the stage at the Barclays Center before the 2023 NBA Draft.
NBA
NBA extends draft to two-day format
Round 1 will be on Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in New York. Round 2 will follow on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. Last year’s draft lasted nearly five hours and ended around 11:45 p.m. Chicago time, which is one of the primary reasons for stretching it over two days.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 