Trump pardons Scooter Libby in the CIA leak case: White House statement

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former Cheney aide Scooter Libby, saying he was 'treated unfairly' by special counsel. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned I. “Scooter” Lewis Libby, who was convicted of perjury in a CIA leak case stemming from when he was the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The pardon comes as Trump and associates are coming under greater investigative scrutiny called a “witch hunt” by the president.

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said in a statement, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement, “President Trump’s pardon of Scooter Libby makes clear his contempt for the rule of law.

“This pardon sends a troubling signal to the President’s allies that obstructing justice will be rewarded. The suggestion that those who lie under oath may be rewarded with pardons poses a threat to the integrity of the Special Counsel investigation, and to our democracy.

“Neither the President nor his allies are above the law.”

Below, the statement from the White House…

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2018

Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Pardon of I. “Scooter” Lewis Libby

Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to I. “Scooter” Lewis Libby, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Richard Cheney, for convictions stemming from a 2007 trial. President George W. Bush commuted Mr. Libby’s sentence shortly after his conviction. Mr. Libby, nevertheless, paid a $250,000 fine, performed 400 hours of community service, and served two years of probation.

In 2015, one of the key witnesses against Mr. Libby recanted her testimony, stating publicly that she believes the prosecutor withheld relevant information from her during interviews that would have altered significantly what she said. The next year, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals unanimously reinstated Mr. Libby to the bar, reauthorizing him to practice law. The Court agreed with the District of Columbia Disciplinary Counsel, who stated that Mr. Libby had presented “credible evidence” in support of his innocence, including evidence that a key prosecution witness had “changed her recollection of the events in question.”

Before his conviction, Mr. Libby had rendered more than a decade of honorable service to the Nation as a public servant at the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the White House. His record since his conviction is similarly unblemished, and he continues to be held in high regard by his colleagues and peers.

In light of these facts, the President believes Mr. Libby is fully worthy of this pardon. “I don’t know Mr. Libby,” said President Trump, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

###