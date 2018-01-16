Durbin grills DHS Secretary about Trump vulgarity regarding African nations

President Donald Trump presides over a meeting about immigration with several members of Congress, including Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) to Trump's right, and Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz) on Durbin's right. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, under grilling Tuesday by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., admitted hearing some “cusswords” at meeting where Durbin said President Donald Trump called some African nations “shithole” countries.

Nielsen also told Durbin in the dramatic exchange she heard “profanity” but could not be pinned down to exactly what she heard the president say.

Durbin did not repeat the profanity at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where Nielsen had been scheduled to testify before Durbin revealed Trump’s explosive comments at a White House meeting last Thursday to discuss an immigration deal.

When it was his turn to quiz Nielsen, Durbin first introduced two “Dreamers” in the hearing room. Durbin is the founder of the Dreamer movement and has been crusading for more than 16 years to find legal protections for youths in the U.S. illegally through no fault of their own.

“To put the entire burden of immigration reform on the shoulders of these DACA recipients is fundamentally unfair, not practical and jeopardizes their future and their lives,” Durbin told Nielsen.

.@SecNielsen: "What I was struck with frankly was, as I'm sure you were as well, was just the general profanity that was used in the room by almost everyone." @SenatorDurbin: "Did you hear me use profanity?" Sec. Nielsen: "No, sir. Neither did I." pic.twitter.com/hLcTnTQ2Ip — CSPAN (@cspan) January 16, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked why the president was “calling friends and allies” defending his remark about “shithole countries” if he had not used the vulgar language. Sanders did not deny the president used the term.

Durbin was in the Oval Office on Thursday for a meeting called to discuss a proposed bipartisan immigration deal. Durbin confirmed Friday that Trump used that term and has repeated that assertion several times since, including again Tuesday.

Durbin on Friday revealed that Trump made other disparaging comments, all told, about immigrants from African nations, El Salvador and Haiti — nations where the population is predominantly black or brown, while wondering why the U.S. does not admit more people from places like Norway — an overwhelmingly white country.

Outside the West Wing on Tuesday morning, Sanders said: “Look, the president hasn’t said he didn’t use strong language, and this is an important issue. He’s passionate about it. He’s not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system. He’s committed to doing that and hopefully Democrats will be too.”

Trump on Monday blasted Durbin in a Tweet in which he also nicknamed him “Dicky” Durbin and said he “totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

This controversy comes as a government shutdown looms if Congress does not make a budget deal by Friday and as Democrats hope to make a deal saving “Dreamers” who will lose their legal protections in March. Trump rescinded the Obama-era protections last year, challenging Congress to make a fix.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery.”

FACT CHECK: This is not true. The Democrats are not calling for amnesty. Democrats have supported increasing military spending.

Trump said in another Tweet, “We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!

FACT CHECK: Durbin told the Sun-Times that at the meeting Thursday, Democrats offered to support $1.6 billion in spending over the next fiscal year for border barriers. Democrats have long supported beefing up border security.