The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
ComEd bribery trial Chicago corruption trials News

Judge’s health puts sentencing for ComEd bribery defendants in limbo

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber has yet to decide whether those hearings should also be postponed until after the Supreme Court considers an Indiana corruption case.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Judge’s health puts sentencing for ComEd bribery defendants in limbo
Clockwise from upper left: Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty, John Hooker

Clockwise from upper left: Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty, John Hooker

Chicago Sun-Times

A federal judge said Thursday that health issues will prevent him from handling sentencing hearings before late February for four people convicted of a nearly decade-long conspiracy to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

But U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber has yet to decide whether those hearings should also be postponed until after the Supreme Court considers an Indiana corruption case that could have ramifications in Chicago. 

Related

U.S. District Judge John Blakey agreed Wednesday to delay Madigan’s separate trial for six months while the Supreme Court considers the corruption conviction of James Snyder, a former mayor of Portage, Indiana.

Lawyers for Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty have asked Leinenweber to also put their case on hold until after the high court’s ruling. 

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah initially handled their request as an emergency judge last month. He did not put the case on hold but said the sentencing hearings had to be taken off the calendar — a move now explained by the health issues Leinenweber disclosed.

During a heated follow-up hearing held by telephone Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu accused defense attorneys of “claiming victory prematurely.” But Pramaggiore’s attorney, Scott Lassar, predicted that “the convictions are not going to stand.”

Related

Leinenweber told the lawyers to file briefs on the matter. 

The Snyder case revolves around a bribery statute dealing with programs receiving federal funds. The question before the Supreme Court is whether it criminalizes so-called gratuities without any quid pro quo agreement. Gratuities are described in the case as “payments in recognition of actions” an official “has already taken or committed to take.”

Defense attorneys have also predicted the Supreme Court could resolve whether a quid pro quo is required to prove bribery under that statute. Prosecutors have argued it is not.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule by summer. 

The high court’s decision to pick up the Snyder case has injected some uncertainty into what had otherwise been a string of wins for prosecutors in 2023, when nine people were convicted in five trials stemming from public corruption investigations. 

If the sentencing hearings for McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty are delayed until after the Supreme Court’s ruling, their defense attorneys would surely want to take time to challenge their convictions in the wake of that decision. 

Meanwhile, Bhachu and other prosecutors in the case now have two trials to handle in the second half of 2024. Former AT&T Illinois President Paul La Schiazza faces trial Sept. 10 for an alleged conspiracy involving Madigan. 

And then, the former speaker faces his own trial Oct. 8.

Next Up In Politics
Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy challenged in Illinois for 2024 elections
Biden campaign files paperwork to appear on Illinois primary ballot
Wave of Chicago suburbs move to block migrant arrivals
Judge delays corruption trial of Michael Madigan while Supreme Court considers case in Indiana
Ald. Beale, in danger of losing longtime ward boss job, says he couldn’t care less
Nikki Haley should stop ignoring moderates and independents in Iowa
The Latest
Jamie Bell (left) and Claire Foy play parents who died years ago but appear again to their son, Adam (Andrew Scott), in “All of Us Strangers.”
Movies and TV
Man reunites with his late parents in the ambitiously spiritual ‘All of Us Strangers’
Mysterious turns of events provoke much contemplation in a film that’s part part psychological thriller, part moody thought piece, part romance.
By Richard Roeper
 
A hiring sign posted in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Money
Illinois workers at private companies saw pay jump in December, report says
The state was on par with nationwide trends, where wage growth for “job-stayers” increased 5.4%, and the state’s median salary was just shy of the national median salary of $58,700.
By Mary Norkol
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Elections
Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy challenged in Illinois for 2024 elections
Five people working with a voting rights organization filed an objection, making Illinois the 18th state challenging Donald Trump over his ties to the 2021 insurrection.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Even when ab stimulators work as intended, she says, it takes “about two months to see any perceptible change,” one expert says.
Exercise Well
Do ab stimulators work? What you need to know about these FDA-approved devices
Even when ab stimulators work as intended, one expert says they won’t “give you those six-pack abs without also incorporating a healthy diet and sufficient exercise.”
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Brett Phillips beats the tag by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada in 2020. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox sign outfielder Brett Phillips
Seven-year veteran with career .187 batting average signs minor league deal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 