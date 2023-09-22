The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Fortnite refunds — how to apply for a piece of $245 million ‘deceptive practices’ settlement

The FTC accused Epic Games of using “design tricks aimed at getting consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases” and making it easy for kids to rack up charges without parental consent.

By  Gabe Hauari | USA Today
   
People crowd the display area for the survival game Fortnite at a past E3 conference in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Fortnite players — and in some cases, their parents — could be entitled to cash payments under a settlement between the game’s parent company Epic Games and the Federal Trade Commission.

The agency says it has begun notifying people who might be entitled to compensation under a settlement finalized in March over accusations that Epic Games used “dark patterns and other deceptive practices” to trick players into making unwanted purchases.

The complaint, announced last December, accused Epic Games of having deployed “a variety of design tricks aimed at getting consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases.” The FTC says the game-maker agreed to a $245 million settlement.

The complaint also said the company made it easy for children to rack up charges without parental consent and locked the accounts of consumers who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit-card companies.

Who’s eligible for a refund?

According to the FTC, you are eligible for a refund if any of these are true:

  • You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.
  • Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.
  • Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit-card company about wrongful charges.

You must be at least 18 to file a claim. A parent or guardian must complete claim forms for anyone under 18.

How to apply for a refund

Apply online at www.forniterefund.com/file-a-claim.

You’ll need a claim number or your Epic Account ID to apply.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 17.

How big will refunds be?

Unclear. The FTC says payments will depend on factors including how many people file a claim.

When will refunds come?

The agency says it doesn’t have a mailing date yet for payments and will update its website when that’s known.

More information

For more information or help with a claim, you can call 1-833-915-0880 or email admin@fortniterefund.com.

