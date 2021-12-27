 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kwanzaa celebration canceled at Malcom X College due to surging COVID-19 cases

Cases of coronavirus in the city are up 129% over the previous week according to the most recent data available from the Chicago Department of Public Health. That’s an average of over 2,500 new cases daily.

By Manny Ramos
Malcolm X College on the Near West Side.
City Colleges of Chicago on Monday announced it has canceled its Kwanzaa Celebration at Malcolm X College, planned for Wednesday, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases.
A Kwanzaa celebration at Malcom X College scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a spokeswoman for the City Colleges of Chicago said.

“Due to the new COVID variant and out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling our Kwanzaa event that was to take place at Malcolm X College,” Veronica Resa said in a statement Monday morning.

Cases of coronavirus in the city are up 129% over the previous week according to the most recent data available from the Chicago Department of Public Health. That’s over 2,500 new cases daily on average with a positivity rate of 9.2%.

The celebration of Kwanzaa that had been set to kick off Wednesday would’ve featured a procession and drum call, live performances and shopping. The free event would have included performances by Najwa Dance Corps, Dee Alexander and the A Team, Armen Rah, Ugochi and the Muntu Dance Theatre.

The cancellation comes as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country. Omicron is more contagious than the previously dominant Delta variant, and the arrival of Omicron has forced the hand of other officials to act, imposing new restrictions and regulations in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This includes the city and Cook County requiring patrons of gyms, bars and restaurants to show proof of vaccination with a valid ID.

Also citing the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Rush University Medical Center and NorthShore University HealthSystem have temporarily barred visitors in most inpatient and outpatient areas.

