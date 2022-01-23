 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Embattled suburban COVID testing company searched by FBI: report

Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, is under investigation in multiple states amid complaints about long waits for test results, among other problems.

By Madeline Kenney
A closed Center for Covid Control Testing site sits at 177 W. Lake St. in the Loop neighborhood.
A closed Center for Covid Control Testing site sits at 177 W. Lake St. in the Loop neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the headquarters of an embattled suburban COVID-19 testing company this weekend, according to a USA Today report.

FBI Chicago spokesperson Siobhan Johnson confirmed Sunday that the FBI conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows” on Saturday, though they declined to comment on the nature of the search, citing Department of Justice policy.

USA Today reported the activity was at the headquarters of Center for COVID Control, a Rolling Meadows-based company under investigation in multiple states amid complaints about long waits for test results, among other problems.

Center for COVID Control — which operates in multiple states and has billed the federal government for more than $120 million for testing services — didn’t immediately return the Sun-Times’ request for comment.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday that Center for COVID Control would postpone the reopening of its pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the “foreseeable future” as his office investigates claims into the company’s alleged misconduct.

In a statement, Raoul said his office previously contacted Center for COVID Control officials and demanded the company “immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing.”

Center for COVID Control paused its operations earlier this month to train staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and compliance with regulatory guidelines, the company said in a statement.

The company has drawn attention from authorities in Minnesota, where Attorney General Keith Ellison this week announced the state had sued the firm for consumer fraud. Regulators in Oregon and other states also are investigating the company. The Better Business Bureau has given the company an F score.

Contributing: Andy Grimm

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

This You Gotta See: USA-Canada; AFC, NFC title games; Bulls vs. dregs of the NBA

Are the Bulls still good? Asking for a few million friends.

By Steve Greenberg

Man stabbed and shot to death in Gresham

The man, 69, was found unresponsive inside a home about 4:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Paulina Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Thierry Mugler, French fashion designer, dies at 73

His dramatic and avant-garde pieces were worn by Demi Moore, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY

Melissa Ortega, 8, was fatally shot while running with mother from hail of bullets aimed at known gang member: police report

At the scene, investigators found over a dozen 9mm shell casings.

By Tom Schuba, Sophie Sherry, and 1 more

Bears’ searches to pick up steam this week

With second interviews reported for Ryan Poles (general manager) and Matt Eberflus (coach), one question still looms: Will the Bears really hire a head coach before a GM?

By Mark Potash

Bulls guard Alex Caruso surgery Monday, while Grayson Allen gets a game

The Flagrant 2 foul heard around the league on Friday, finally received some resolution on Sunday, as the NBA announced that Allen was suspended one game. Meanwhile, Caruso was expected to be out six-to-eight weeks once the fractured right wrist is repaired.

By Joe Cowley