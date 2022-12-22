Chicago moves toward high risk for COVID-19; Lightfoot urges all to get shots

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, implored Chicagoans to get updated vaccinations as the city inches closer to being declared a high risk for getting the coronavirus.

“If you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine since Labor Day, you’re not up to date,” Lightfoot said at a Thursday news conference.

Within the next week or two, Chicago will likely move from a “medium” to “high” risk category for becoming infected with the virus. Once that happens, the city will issue a mask “advisory” that encourages people to wear masks in public indoor settings. The city is working on new signs for businesses and public spaces.

The advisory is a request, rather than a mandate, that anyone age 2 and older wear a mask in indoor settings. The concern, Lightfoot said, is that an increase in serious cases will overwhelm the city’s hospitals.

“We will protect the health care system from being overwhelmed,” said Lightfoot, who wore a mask after announcing last week that she was infected with COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Lightfoot said that over the past week she barely felt symptoms of COVID-19, a contrast from January, and she credited that to receiving the latest booster shot available.

In September, the new booster that targets the pervasive Omicron strains of the virus was made available.

Only about one in five adult Chicagoans has received the latest booster, said Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, who also spoke at the news conference.

About 71% of Chicagoans have completed a first round of shots and only about 41% have received any type of booster, according to the city’s most current COVID-19 data.

Unvaccinated people are three times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who received a vaccine, Arwady said.

“That’s huge,” she said. “You can cut your risk of ending up in the hospital.”

The risk of death and hospitalization is down significantly from a year ago when the city was seeing a surge from Omicron.

The death rate is less than one a day on average, Arwady said, but continues to be the leading cause of death for Chicagoans.

As of Thursday, the city has recorded 7,968 deaths from COVID since 2020.

With the holidays approaching, Arwady said she expects an uptick in cases.

She encouraged Chicagoans to take a COVID-19 test before family gatherings and to stay home if experiencing any symptoms.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.