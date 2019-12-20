 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Robbers target taxi drivers on Near North, North Side: police

In each case, the suspects robbed the driver as they left the vehicle, police said.

By Carly Behm
Multiple taxi drivers were robbed on the North and Near North sides November and December, 2019.
Getty

Police are warning taxi drivers after a string of robberies were reported since last month in Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and on the Near North Side.

In each case, at least one suspect hailed a taxi, Chicago police said. Once they reached their destination and exited the vehicle, they attacked the driver and stole valuables before running away.

The robberies happened during afternoon hours:

  • Nov. 20 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;
  • Nov. 27 in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street;
  • Nov. 28 in the 600 block of North Wabash Avenue;
  • Nov. 29 in the 500 block of West Armitage Avenue; and
  • Dec. 12 in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.

In one case the suspects were described at one to two males, and in another they were one to two females, police said. In a third case, a woman between 18 and 25 years old was described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

