Business burglaries reported in West Town, Near West Side: police

In each case, a male suspect smashed the glass door or window to get into the business, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Someone broke into businesses in February and March 2020 on the West Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Police are warning Near West Side and West Town business owners of several burglaries reported in February and March.

In each case, a male broke a glass door or window to get into the business, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1300 block of West Madison Street;
  • at 12:25 a.m. March 2 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street;
  • at 5:20 a.m. March 2 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street;
  • at 3:15 a.m. March 4 in the 2100 block of West Walnut Street;
  • at 2 a.m. March 7 in the 1200 block of West Madison Street;
  • at 10 p.m. March 24 in the 1200 block of West Madison Street; and
  • at 9:50 p.m. March 27 in the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

