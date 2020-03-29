Business burglaries reported in West Town, Near West Side: police

Police are warning Near West Side and West Town business owners of several burglaries reported in February and March.

In each case, a male broke a glass door or window to get into the business, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1300 block of West Madison Street;

at 12:25 a.m. March 2 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street;

at 5:20 a.m. March 2 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street;

at 3:15 a.m. March 4 in the 2100 block of West Walnut Street;

at 2 a.m. March 7 in the 1200 block of West Madison Street;

at 10 p.m. March 24 in the 1200 block of West Madison Street; and

at 9:50 p.m. March 27 in the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.