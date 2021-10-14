 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street.

By Cindy Hernandez
Ten shot, one fatally, October 14, 2021 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Ten people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Wednesday.

  • The fatal attack occurred around 4:20 p.m. in Austin on the West Side. A 20-year-old man was standing in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when someone in a passing car fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and driven to West Suburban Medical Center where he died, police said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was wounded in Englewood on the South Side. He was outside about 4 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
  • Less than an hour later, three people were critically wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said. An 18-year-old man was struck in the chest and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a 32-year-old was struck in the chest, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
  • Wednesday night, a man was seriously wounded in South Shore. The 22-year-old was sitting in his parked car about 11:55 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone in a black ski mask approached and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the shoulder and drove to South Shore Hospital, police said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At least four others were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Twelve people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

