Tinley Park police search for suspects connected to Posen shooting, Indiana double-homicide

Police were searching for suspects in a shooting in Posen and a double-homicide in Hammond, Ind. after they crashed their car in Tinley Park Thursday night.

Officers from Tinley Park, Posen and the Illinois State Police were pursuing a car about 10 p.m. Thursday when the car crashed at railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues and the suspects fled in different directions, Tinley Park police said.

One suspect was caught by a Tinley Park officer and the search for others continued into Friday morning. An alert has been issued warning residents in the area of the possible danger and to report any suspicious people, police said in a statement.

Residents can contact the Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111.