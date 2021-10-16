 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois State Police squad car hit by drunk driver

A state sergeant was paked with the emergency lights on behind a solen vehicle about 1:40 a.m. when someone traveling east on Interstate 90 in a gray Honda veered off the road and crashed into the squad car.

By Sun-Times Wire
An Illinois State Police squad car was hit October 16, 2021 on I-90.
An Illinois State Police squad car was hit October 16, 2021 on I-90.
Sun-Times file photo

An Illinois State Police vehicle was hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan expressway in suburban Rolling Meadows.

A state sergeant was paked with the emergency lights on behind a solen vehicle about 1:40 a.m. when someone traveling east on Interstate 90 in a gray Honda veered off the road and crashed into the squad car, Illinois State Police said.

The impact caused the squad car to crash into the back of the stoled vehicle, state police said. The sergeant was not injured.

The 26-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital and was charged with violating Scott’s Law, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license and improper lane usage, state police said.

“I’m very proud of District 15 Troopers and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” District 15 Commander Captain Jason Bradley said. “These crashes are completely preventable and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Blackhawks’ disastrous opening trip ends with rout by Penguins

The Blackhawks return home winless and shaken after another disastrous start doomed them to a 5-2 loss Saturday.

By Ben Pope

Kahleah Copper’s methodical rise has Sky on the cusp of their first WNBA title

Through the Sky’s captivating WNBA Finals run, Kahleah Copper is averaging 18.6 points on 53.5% shooting, 5.7 rebounds and two assists.

By Annie Costabile

North Lawndale dominates Prosser

Michael Duckins ran for a pair of touchdowns and helped spearhead another lockdown defensive effort in a 38-0 Illini Heartland win over Prosser Saturday at Lane Stadium.

By Mike Clark

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern past Rutgers

He threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 21-7 victory Saturday at Ryan Field.

By Sun-Times wires

Woman killed man at Rolling Meadows home after he refused to kiss her, prosecutors say

Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, was ordered to be held without bail Saturday.

By Madeline Kenney

Sky drawing Chicago’s attention to WNBA at last

One victory away from a championship, they finally are getting the media coverage and fan interest they long have sought.

By Rick Telander