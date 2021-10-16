Illinois State Police squad car hit by drunk driver

An Illinois State Police vehicle was hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan expressway in suburban Rolling Meadows.

A state sergeant was paked with the emergency lights on behind a solen vehicle about 1:40 a.m. when someone traveling east on Interstate 90 in a gray Honda veered off the road and crashed into the squad car, Illinois State Police said.

The impact caused the squad car to crash into the back of the stoled vehicle, state police said. The sergeant was not injured.

The 26-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital and was charged with violating Scott’s Law, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license and improper lane usage, state police said.

“I’m very proud of District 15 Troopers and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” District 15 Commander Captain Jason Bradley said. “These crashes are completely preventable and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”