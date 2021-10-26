 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

New York teen charged with making threat that shut down Naperville North High School

The teen is charged with aggravated harassment in connection with Oct. 15 incident.

By David Struett
Naperville North High School
Naperville North High School
Sun-Times file photo

A New York teen is charged with phoning in a threat to Naperville North High School earlier in October, ending classes early for the second time in a month because of a threat.

The juvenile is charged with aggravated harassment in connection with Oct. 15 incident, Naperville police said Tuesday.

Classes were dismissed early that day after a voicemail containing a threat was sent to the school. Police haven’t disclosed the details.

The teen was arrested with the help of federal authorities and the New York City Police Department, which is now leading the case, police said.

Police said they were still investigating the source of another threat made to the school Sept. 22, when a bomb threat was emailed to school.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears S Eddie Jackson seeks balance between ball-hawking, being dependable

Jackson has missed five tackles this season, but it’s partly because he’s trying to make the types of plays that made him one of the NFL’s best and richest safeties.

By Jason Lieser

Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said Tuesday it was "still very early" in the investigation and the agency typically takes one to two years to determine accident causes.

By Associated Press

Pritzker anuncia su plan para vacunar a miles de niños de 5 a 11 años en Illinois

Los comentarios de Pritzker se producen un día antes de que la FDA evalúe si aprueba o no una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer para niños de 5 a 11 años.

By Rachel Hinton

Mujer asfixió a su bebé para que su familia ‘no se enojara’ con ella

Las pruebas de ADN confirmaron que Chávez Ramos era la madre del niño y fue arrestada el sábado.

By Sun-Times Wire

Editorial: Administración de Biden prohíbe a ICE hacer redadas en los lugares de trabajo

La orden promete ofrecer protección contra la deportación a los inmigrantes que denuncien a empleadores abusivos.

By CST Editorial Board

Siafa Lewis leaving NBC 5 Chicago; Leila Rahimi joining station part time

Lewis, the lead sports anchor, is returning to his TV roots in Philadelphia, where he’ll be a news anchor at the CBS affiliate.

By Jeff Agrest