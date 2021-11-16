 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with attempted murder after CTA employee stabbed, Chicago police officer injured, on train platform in Loop: police

Albert Burage, of Arlington Heights, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer, and aggravated battery of a transit employee.

By Jermaine Nolen
A 39-year-old man was charged Nov. 14, 2021, after a CTA employee was stabbed, and a Chicago police officer was injured on a train platform in the Loop.
A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a CTA employee, and injured a Chicago Police officer on a train platform in the Loop Sunday evening.

Albert Burage, of Arlington Heights, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer, and aggravated battery of a transit employee, according to Chicago police.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the employee was responding to an altercation in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, when Burage allegedly stabbed him with a knife, police said. He then allegedly grabbed a blunt object and struck an officer in the back.

The CTA employee, 44, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and stabilized.

Burage was taken into custody at the scene and charged, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

