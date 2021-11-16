 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person shot by police in Joliet

The person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man is accused of stealing an ambulance July 1, 2021, in Joliet.
Joliet police shot a person Nov. 16, 2021, in the southwest suburb.
A person was shot by Joliet police during a traffic stop Tuesday in the southwest suburb.

Officers conducted a traffic stop about 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Center Street when the suspect struck an officer with his vehicle and pinned them against another vehicle, Joliet police said in a statement.

More officers arrived at the scene and opened fire, striking the suspect, police said. The person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was also taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation.

