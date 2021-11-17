 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Businessman pleads guilty to rewarding then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval

Vahooman “Shadow” Mirkhaef’s name appeared in federal search warrant documents in 2019, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that he finally faced charges for paying off Sandoval.

By Jon Seidel
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Sun-Times file

A suburban businessman admitted Wednesday he rewarded then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval with thousands of dollars for Sandoval’s help speeding up the sale of property in McCook.

Vahooman “Shadow” Mirkhaef pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge before U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland. He is expected to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Mirkhaef’s name appeared in federal search warrant documents in 2019, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that he finally faced charges for paying off Sandoval.

A five-page charging document, known as an information, accused Mirkhaef of agreeing to pay Sandoval thousands for help purchasing a piece of property adjacent to Mirkhaef’s business in McCook. It said Mirkhaef had Sandoval paid more than $15,000 in cash on Jan. 21, 2019 — after the feds’ public corruption investigations had become well known.

One year later, Sandoval wound up pleading guilty to corruption charges in federal court, admitting he’d “engaged in corrupt activities with other public officials” and took more than $250,000 “in bribes as part of criminal activity that involved more than five participants.”

Sandoval died in December 2020.

Mirkhaef, who ran Cub Terminal in McCook, had been seeking approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the purchase of the property next door to his business, and Sandoval was in position to help as chairman of the Senate’s transportation committee, according to the charging document filed against Mirkhaef on Nov. 5.

Mirkhaef worked out a deal to pay Sandoval to exert his influence over IDOT to speed up the sale of the property, the document said. On June 20, 2018, he forwarded to Sandoval an email thread between Mirkhaef and IDOT officials so Sandoval could use the information it contained to help push for the sale, it said.

It alleged that Sandoval met with IDOT about the sale on June 28, 2018. It also said Mirkhaef agreed to pay Sandoval $25,000 on Aug. 2, 2018, as well as the same amount on Aug. 28, 2018. Mirkhaef then had Sandoval paid more than $15,000 in cash on Jan. 21, 2019.

