 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 stores burglarized within an hour on Northwest Side

Burglars hit stores in Humboldt Park, Wicker Park and Bucktown between 1:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Friday.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three retail stores were burglarized within an hour Friday morning on the Northwest Side.
Sun-times file

Three stores were burglarized within an hour early Friday on the Northwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at a shoe store in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and found a shattered window and missing clothes, Chicago police said.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to another alarm at a retail store in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue and found the front doors pried open, police said. Numerous coats were taken, authorities said.

About 2:40 a.m., police responded to a third alarm in the 2600 block of West Division Street and determined electronic devices were taken after the front door was forced open, police said.

Police would not say if they suspect the burglaries were connected.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Glorious Cole Porter score, fabulous cast elevate troublesome plot of ‘Kiss Me Kate’

The cast delivers musical numbers to showstopping effect; it is difficult to imagine better all-hands-on-deck production numbers better than those that "Kiss Me Kate" pulls off.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

Why you should take migraine headaches seriously, and how to treat them

Though there’s no evidence to indicate migraines occur more frequently during the holidays, experts say, they can affect some of the most important activities and cherished moments.

By USA TODAY

Today’s Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid orange juice concentrate

No longer are the party’s leaders interested in adding water to grow it, make it more drinkable, make it last longer and taste better. Rather, the idea is to keep concentrating it to its most potent form, even if that means it’s smaller, more sour and harder to stomach.

By S. E. Cupp

15-year-old boy among 10 wounded in Chicago Thursday

The teen was shot while sitting in a car in Back of the Yards.

By Sun-Times Wire

Police release video of 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker

Kevin Tinker was shot to death Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place. His mother, Delisa Tucker, was fatally shot on the same block two days later.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Will our baby mirror my mom’s negative, angry personality?

Pregnant woman is concerned about the change in behavior of her formerly happy and positive mother.

By Abigail Van Buren