Boy, 14, killed and girl, 12, in critical condition after getting hit by car in Lawndale

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. when the boy and girl ran into the street in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 14-year-old boy and girl, 12, were hit by a vehicle November 27, 2021.
Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old girl was critically injured when they were both struck by a car Saturday night in Lawndale.

Kaidon Bell and the girl ran into the street about 7:30 p.m. and were hit by a Dodge Charger that was headed west in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

Bell, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol use was not suspected as a factor in the crash, police said. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The crash is being investigated the Major Accident Unit.

