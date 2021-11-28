Man found fatally shot in parking lot at Gurnee Mills

A man was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a parking lot at Gurnee Mills in north suburban Gurnee.

About 2:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot on the northeast side of Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., and found a 26-year-old man of Zion, with gunshot wounds, Gurnee police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was shot in the parking lot, and a bystander provided aid until officers arrived, police said. He was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nov. 29, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.