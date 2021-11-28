 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man found fatally shot in parking lot at Gurnee Mills

About 2:10 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot on the northeast side of Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., and found a 26-year-old man of Zion, with gunshot wounds.

By Jermaine Nolen
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot Nov. 27, in a parking lot at Gurnee Mills.
Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a parking lot at Gurnee Mills in north suburban Gurnee.

About 2:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot on the northeast side of Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., and found a 26-year-old man of Zion, with gunshot wounds, Gurnee police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was shot in the parking lot, and a bystander provided aid until officers arrived, police said. He was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nov. 29, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

What can be done to stop Chicago’s Black exodus?

Community leaders in Greater Englewood and Austin think a concerted effort to close the gaps in homeownership, wages and life expectancy between Black and white Chicagoans could stem the city’s loss of Black residents.

By Elvia Malagón and Manny Ramos

Jussie Smollett heads to trial, nearly 3 years after the former ‘Empire’ star was accused of hate crime hoax

The 39-year-old actor and singer is charged with lying to Chicago police in 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack near his Streeterville apartment.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

The ‘Vooch’ isn’t broken, but the Bulls need to get the big man going

Nikola Vucevic has had a rough month, and that was all on display in the loss to Miami. With the season a quarter of the way through, it’s now up to the coaching staff to figure out how to get him going if the Bulls want to be a threat in the postseason.

By Joe Cowley

1 killed, teen among 22 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A person was found shot to death Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Golfers refuse to share a cart with the lone unvaccinated guy

The divide is making it difficult for the group coordinator to set up foursomes.

By Abigail Van Buren

Man charged with stabbing CTA bus driver in Lincoln Park

The driver was traveling in the 300 block of North Avenue when he saw a man on the bus trying to pickpocket a woman, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire