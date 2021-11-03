 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare International Airport, and a man was fatally shot in Roseland.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Nov. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including an off-duty Chicago Police officer who was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.

About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Hours prior, a man was fatally shot in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was near a gangway about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of West 113th Street when at least two people approached and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was struck in the head, arm, chest and buttocks. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as Antoine Toler by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

‘It’s gonna be a war’ if feds arrest Heather Mack when she returns to Chicago, attorney warns

Mack’s lawyer said she is due to land at O’Hare Airport around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on a flight from Seoul. He said he expects Mack will at least be detained by federal authorities who may want to question her about the murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack of Oak Park.

By Jon Seidel

Republicans leading Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races — and likely worrying Biden

The bruising Virginia campaign pitted Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a prominent figure in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer and former business executive.

By Will Weissert | Associated Press

Atlanta Braves win their first World Series since 1995

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

By Ben Walker | AP Sports Writer

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

The man was shot in the body and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By Clare Spaulding

Boston mayoral winner Michelle Wu: Raised in Barrington, ran tea house on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago

Wu grew up mostly in suburban Barrington. She attended the Roslyn Road Elementary School; Hough Street Elementary; Prairie Middle School; and Barrington High, graduating in 2003.

By Lynn Sweet