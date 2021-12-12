1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 15 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

One person was killed and a 16-year-old boy among 15 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning while standing on the porch of his friend’s house in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 26, was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head by his friend, who heard a loud sound about 3:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Albany Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Suraj Mahadeva by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal attacks, a 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. The teen boy was sitting in a vehicle about 6:12 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, police said. He was struck in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized, police said.

A few hours earlier, two people were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Oakland on the South Side. About 2:30 p.m., the man and woman were standing in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots, police said. A 45-year-old man was arm, leg and torso and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A woman, 64, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital, where she was stabilized.

At least 12 others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.