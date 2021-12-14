 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

A man was fatally shot in Lawndale.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Dec. 2, 2021, in Roseland.
One person was killed, and four others were wounded in shootings Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 7:30 p.m., someone shot the 33-year-old in the chest in an apartment in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in the head in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. A 54-year-old man was leaving the store about 5:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road when he got into a fight with a 32-year-old man in the parking lot, police said. The older man then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the younger man in the head. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The older man suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said, adding that he has a valid concealed-carry license. Police would not say if the injury was a gunshot wound.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and twenty-six others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

