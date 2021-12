A 27-year-old man was fatally shot after a fight with another person Monday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing.

The man was on the sidewalk about 1:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when he got into a physical fight with another male, Chicago police said.

The male pulled out a gun and shot him several times in the body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.