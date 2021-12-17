 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man injured after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview East

Just after midnight, the man, 28, was going south in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his white pick-up truck and struck a guard rail, police said. Police said the incident appears to be alcohol-related.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago police squad car was struck December, 11, 2021 in Park Manor.
A man was injured in a crash Dec. 17 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview East.
Sun-Times file

A man was injured in a crash Friday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview East on the North Side.

Just after midnight, the man, 28, was going south in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his white pick-up truck and struck a guard rail, Chicago police said. Police said the incident appears to be alcohol-related.

He sustained bruising to his body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.

The man was placed into custody with citations pending.

