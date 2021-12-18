1 killed, 14-year-old among 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

One person was killed and a 14-year-old among six wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A 14-year-old boy stopped two officers about 7 p.m., telling them he and his brother had been shot in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue, Chicago police said. Police followed the teen about two blocks and found another person shot, police said. That person, a male whose age was not immediately known, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist, police said. He was listed in good condition.

In nonfatal attacks, two people were shot while leaving a restaurant Friday night in the Near North Side. The man and woman were walking out of a restaurant about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone got out of a white Audi and fired shots, police said. The couple ran back inside the restaurant for cover, according to police. The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman, 24, was struck in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Three others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.