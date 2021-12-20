 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Arson investigated after fire in vacant apartment forces evacuation of about 20 people in East Chatham

The fire was reported early Monday in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue and forced the evacuation of people in apartments on the first and second floors, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
About 20 people were evacuated early Monday after someone set a fire in a vacant top floor apartment in East Chatham on the Far South Side.

The fire was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue and forced the evacuation of people in apartments on the first and second floors, Chicago police said.

A man, 53, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to have been set in a vacant apartment on the third floor.

