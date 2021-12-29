9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Nine people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

Four people were shot, two critically, about 10 minutes apart in Englewood on the South Side. Three men were standing in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street about 4:45 p.m. when someone exited a car and opened fire, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in his leg and back, a 33-year-old man in his lower body and a third man, 37, in his leg. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the two youngest of the three were in critical condition. The third man’s condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes later, almost two miles northwest, a man, 29, was standing outside in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when he was struck in his right leg by gunfire. He was also taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized. Police couldn’t confirm whether the shootings were related.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded at a gas station in Back of the Yards on the South Side. About 8:50 p.m., the teen was in a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street when he was shot, a witness told police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and ten others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.