Bail denied for man charged with attempted murder in expressway shooting

Bail was denied Saturday for an 18-year-old man charged with attempted murder in a shooting last month on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Deshaun Glover fired multiple rounds about 2 a.m. on Oct. 17 from a silver Audi that struck a 29-year-old food delivery driver as he drove west on Interstate 90/94 near Ontario Street, according to Illinois State Police and Cook County prosecutors.

The man was headed home with his girlfriend when he was shot in the back and hand, and also suffered a graze wound to his neck, state police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

His girlfriend wasn’t hurt.

The next day, Chicago police officers spotted a stolen Audi that matched the description of the car used in the shooting and Glover was taken into custody as he ran from the Audi when it crashed in the 1500 block of South Kildare Avenue, prosecutors said in court.

Glover admitted a Glock handgun found inside the Audi was his, prosecutors said. The gun matched shell casings found inside the Audi, as well as inside the car the 29-year-old victim was riding in, prosecutors said.

Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Glover held without bail and set his next court appearance for Friday.