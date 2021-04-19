Armed robberies reported in Englewood over the weekend

Three people were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, a male approached someone on the street, pulled out a gun and demanded their money, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened Friday in the 1200 block of West 71st Street, Sunday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue and Monday in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The suspect is in his early 20s and stands about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, police said. He was seen wearing black clothing, a face mask, a yellow sweater and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.