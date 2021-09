A man was found in the street with a gunshot wound Friday morning in South Loop on the Lower West Side.

About 2 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired and found an unidentified man in the street with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2000 block of South Lumber Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Friday morning.