A person was taken into custody after a man was wounded in a shootout Friday in Homan Square.

The man, 26, got into an argument with a female about 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when they fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-but-stable condition, police said.

Police said the female was taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives.

No charges have been announced.