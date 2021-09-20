 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Professor yelled racial slurs, spit on Black woman and her 7-year-old daughter outside Oak Park Jewel-Osco, prosecutors say

Alberto Friedmann also sped toward the woman in his Jaguar and almost hit her, according to prosecutors.

By Emmanuel Camarillo
Jewel-Osco at 438 W. Madison St. in Oak Park
Google Maps

A health sciences professor has been charged with a felony hate crime after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and spit on a Black woman and her daughter outside a Jewel-Osco in Oak Park earlier this month.

Alberto Friedmann, 53, is also facing one count of felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for accelerating toward the woman and nearly hitting her with his car during the attack Sept. 7 in the parking lot of the store at 438 W. Madison St., according to Cook County prosecutors.

The woman was parked along the traffic lane between the parking aisles while waiting for her mother to finish shopping about 4:30 p.m., prosecutors said. As she sat in her car with her daughter, the woman said she heard someone honking and yelling.

The woman looked up and saw Friedmann in a Jaguar behind her, prosecutors said. He allegedly yelled a racial slur at her and told her to move her car. Then he got out of his car and approached the woman while continuing to shout racial slurs, according to a court document.

When the woman tried to open her door, Friedmann allegedly pushed the door closed and spit in her face. He told the woman he spit on her because he doesn’t like Black people, prosecutors said.

By this point, the woman’s mother had left the store and heard Friedmann yelling slurs and saw him spit on her daughter, prosecutors said.

Friedmann got back in his car and the woman got out of her car to try and get his license plate number. She didn’t see one and called out for someone to contact the police, prosecutors said. Friedmann allegedly accelerated towards the woman, who had to side-step to avoid being hit. Then he crashed into her car twice, prosecutors said.

Friedmann got out of his Jaguar again but witnesses intervened and he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said. He admitted to spitting at the woman and striking her car, prosecutors said, adding that the attack was captured on the store’s surveillance video.

Friedmann, an Oak Park resident, holds a doctorate in kinesiology and exercise science and neurology. He teaches neuro kinesiology at National University of Health Sciences, his attorney said during his court hearing Sunday.

Friedmann was released from custody after posting bond, according to court records.

Contributing: AP

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Woman fatally struck by Brown Line train at Kedzie

Brown Line service were suspended between Western and Kimball.

By David Struett

‘Outsiders’ movie house: Tiny Tulsa museum drawing big-name fans

The modest white bungalow with a wide front porch was used as a central set in the 1983 film "The Outsiders," which was based on S.E. Hinton’s classic 1967 novel of the same name.

By Associated Press

R Kelly trial moves into next stage

Prosecutors ended their case Monday. The defense will now begin calling former Kelly employees in an effort to cast doubt on some of the accusers’ accounts.

By Tom Hays | AP

Lightfoot delivers 2022 budget address to City Council

Her proposed budget will allow us "to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our city for the better," the mayor Lightfoot was prepared to say in her budget address to the City Council on Monday.

By Fran Spielman

First Chinook from shore: Pull of fall shoreline fishing for kings described through a first one

Terry Benjamin caught his first shoreline Chinook to earn Fish of the Week in an account nicely described by netter Mark Bestvina.

By Dale Bowman

We should be ashamed every time the Capitol needs protection against Americans

Security fencing was reinstalled around the Capitol over the weekend for the "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday. Even those who didn’t vote for Donald Trump should be ashamed.

By Letters to the Editor