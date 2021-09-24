 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot after getting into argument on CTA bus in Irving Park

About 7:50 p.m., he was on the bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue when he and another man got into an argument, Chicago police said. The man then pulled out a gun and fired at the 37-year-old.

By Jermaine Nolen
A man was shot Sept. 24, 2021, after getting into an argument on a CTA bus in Irving Park.
A 37-year-old man was shot Friday evening on a CTA bus after arguing with another passenger.

The shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. as the bus was traveling in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Two male passengers got into an argument, Chicago police said. One then pulled out a gun and shot the other, striking him in the hip. The wounded man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said.

No arrest have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

