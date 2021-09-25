 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago Police officer shot in South Shore: police

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police officer was shot Friday evening on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file

A Chicago Police officer was shot Friday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side, authorities said.

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired and were observing a male on the ground about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The wounded officer self-transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said in a preliminary statement.

The officer did not return fire and Area One detectives were investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Police encourage anyone who may have information on the shooting to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Jefferson Park: police

A woman, 65, was crossing the street about 10:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by a tan Jeep traveling northbound, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Young U.S. team puts Europe in its biggest hole at Ryder Cup

The Americans won both sessions to build a 6-2 lead, sending Europe and its vast experience to its largest deficit after the opening day.

By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press

Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Palmer Domschke’s two scores in OT lead Neuqua Valley past Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central staged a defensive battle for four quarters. But then Palmer Domschke moved to running back.

By Michael O'Brien

How the Super 25 fared in Week 5

Scores from all the ranked teams.

By Michael O'Brien

FACT CHECK: Pro-Trump auditors spin election falsehoods

The report tried to paint routine election practices as errors, irregularities or sinister efforts to deny Donald Trump another term. Even so, the report actually came up with more votes for President Joe Biden than he was certified to have won in the county last year.

By Ali Swenson and Christina A. Cassidy | Associated Press