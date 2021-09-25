Chicago Police officer shot in South Shore: police

A Chicago Police officer was shot Friday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side, authorities said.

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired and were observing a male on the ground about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The wounded officer self-transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said in a preliminary statement.

The officer did not return fire and Area One detectives were investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Police encourage anyone who may have information on the shooting to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.