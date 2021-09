A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was taking out the garbage about 8:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street when three males in a gangway started shooting at each other, Chicago police said.

A stray bullet grazed the teen in the hand and he was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.