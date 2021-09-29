 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 killed, 11 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A woman was killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting in Park Manor.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were arrested Sept. 1, 2021, at a protest demanding justice for Alexis Wilson.
Three people were killed, and eleven others were wounded in shootings Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago.
Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were killed, and eleven others were wounded in shootings citywide Tuesday, including a man who was fatally shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was sitting in a gangway about 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and torso, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

A man was killed in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. He was near the street about 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 21-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was killed, and three other people were wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. Two women were sitting in a car and two men were standing nearby in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone approached and fired shots about 1:30 a.m., police said. A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital. A 35-year-old woman was grazed in the back and refused treatment. A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle and went to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was in good condition. A second man was grazed on the hand and refused treatment.

In non-fatal shootings, a 28-year-old man was shot in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. About 11 p.m., he was dropped off at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. He is in fair condition. The man will be transferred to Stroger Hospital. The details of the shooting remain unknown.

Hours prior, a teen was shot and wounded in Austin on the West Side. The 17-year-old was near an alley about 8 p.m. in the first block of South Parkside Avenue when he was struck in the leg by gunfire, police said. He self-transported to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Five people were killed, and nine others were wounded, in shootings Monday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Stalled by COVID-19, 10 South, West Side revitalization projects get ‘We Rise Together’ grants

In the first wave of capital grants issued by the Chicago Community Trust’s year-old "We Rise Together" initiative, 10 real estate development projects are getting $7.4 million to spark revitalization in eight disinvested South and West side communities.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Wildly entertaining ‘Sopranos’ prequel respects the family

Go ahead, arrange a sitdown: This darkly funny and ultra-violent film perfectly depicts the 1960s times and voices that shaped Tony into a made man.

By Richard Roeper

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

United firing nearly 600 employees over vaccines

The Chicago-based airline set a Sept. 27 deadline for its vaccine mandate; 99% complied, but 593 employees will face termination for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Clare Proctor

Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The 39-year-old was sitting in a gangway about 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire