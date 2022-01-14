 clock menu more-arrow no yes
6 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

In one of the attacks, a member of the U.S. Navy was critically wounded during an apparent carjacking attempt in Chatham, according to police and family members.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police work the scene where a member of the U.S. Navy was shot and critically wounded during an apparent carjacking attempt in Chatham.
At least six people were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago.

  • About 7:20 p.m., Koreyuntaye Robinson, 26, was sitting in a parked car with his 3-year-old daughter in the first block of East 79th Street when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. Robinson tried driving away and crashed into a parked car in the 300 block of East 79th Street. Robinson, a member of the U.S. Navy, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Authorities initially said the 3-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet, but have since said she wasn’t injured during the attack.
  • A few hours later, a man was shot after yelling at two gunmen who were robbing a woman in Magnolia Glen on the North Side. The gunmen confronted the woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 10 p.m., police said. The man, 60, began yelling at them from the middle of the block and one of the gunmen fired a shot, striking him in the leg, officials said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.
  • About 20 minutes later, a woman was grazed by a bullet while in the bedroom of an Englewood home on the South Side. The bullet smashed through a wall of the home in the 5900 block of South LaSalle Street about 10:20 p.m., grazing the woman, 45, in the left arm, police said. Police say the shot was fired from the 100 block of West 60th Street. The woman refused medical attention, police said.

Three other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Three people were killed — including two 14-year-old boys — and 11 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

