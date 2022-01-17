Woman dies days after shooting in Marquette Park

A woman who was shot in the head while driving in Marquette Park on Friday has died.

Tamiko L. Talbert, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Talbert was driving on 71st Street at 4:40 a.m. Friday when someone opened fire from the back seat of a black SUV at Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said.

Talbert, of south suburban Dolton, was struck in her head and crashed into a parked vehicle, authorities said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

An autopsy revealed that she died of a gunshot wound to her head.

No arrests were reported.