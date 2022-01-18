 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies in triple shooting in West Woodlawn

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Police work the scene where a man was killed, and two people were seriously wounded in a shooting Jan. 18, 2022 on the South Side.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

Lakshman Menon-Neal, 31, was shot several times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, 22, was shot in the face and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The woman, 37, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

No one was in custody.

Police work the scene where two men and a woman were seriously wounded in a shooting Jan. 18, 2022 on the South Side.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

