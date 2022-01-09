 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 in custody after taking off in running car with teen, 1-year-old boy inside in Cragin

The suspect got into the running car in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue and drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told a 15-year-girl inside to get out.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
A person was in custody after taking off with a teen and a 1-year-old boy Jan. 8, 2022 in Cragin.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was in custody after taking off in a running car with a teen and a 1-year-old boy inside Saturday night in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

A female left her black 2008 SUV running in front of a retail store in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the suspect got in and drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told a 15-year-girl inside to get out, Chicago police said.

Police found the car in the 3700 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The 1-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital for observation, and was in good condition, police said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Blackhawks snap losing streak with tight-checking win over Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves in his Vegas homecoming as the Hawks rallied for a 2-1 win.

By Ben Pope

Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Scores, highlights and analysis of Saturday’s best games.

By Michael O'Brien

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead

The Irish singer posted on Twitter that her son, "the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace."

By Associated Press

St. Ignatius beats Bolingbrook, starts to fulfill preseason promise

Is it premature to declare that the Wolfpack is back after knocking off No. 21 Bolingbrook 56-46 in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday?

By Michael O'Brien

Blackhawks notebook: Brett Connolly, Tanner Kero on good terms after ‘unfortunate’ hit

"It was nice to have fluid conversations with [Kero] just to tell him I honestly did not mean to do that," Connolly said Saturday after returning from his suspension.

By Ben Pope