Friday, October 21, 2022
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

A man, 39, was found fatally shot in a car in South Deering on the Far South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

  • A man was shot to death while in a car early Thursday in South Deering on the Far South Side. The man, 39, was sitting in a parked car about 5:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 126th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were reported.
  • A carjacker was shot by an off-duty police officer in Calumet Heights just after 6 p.m., according to officials. The officer was standing near a car in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when three people approached and demanded the car and the officer’s belongings, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the robbers suffered a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. The person was dropped off at Trinity Hospital. No other details were released.
  • About 45 minutes earlier, a woman was shot while throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The woman, 31, was shot in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue about 5:10 p.m. She drove about a mile, then the Chicago Fire Department took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition. No arrests were reported.

At least three other people were injured by gunfire Thursday in Chicago.

