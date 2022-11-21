The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Group pushes for $5 million in TIF funding to install surveillance cameras in Fulton Market, Garfield Park

The ACLU of Illinois has repeatedly raised alarms about such cameras, warning last year that the city’s camera system “continues to operate without any regulation or privacy or regular public reporting.”

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Group pushes for $5 million in TIF funding to install surveillance cameras in Fulton Market, Garfield Park
FULTON_MARKET_080920_13.JPG

A group wants to use $5 million in tax increment financing money to buy 200 new surveillance cameras for the Fulton Market and Garfield Park areas.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A small group of business and community leaders urged city officials Monday to use $5 million in tax increment financing money to buy 200 surveillance cameras for the swanky Fulton Market District and the historically violent Garfield Park area.

Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association, said the additional police observation devices, or POD cameras, can be used to “help our understaffed police officers fight and defeat the criminals in our city.”

“Our streets are running with blood. We have to put a tourniquet on the crime spree that’s happening in our city,” said Romanelli, who used the online news conference to highlight two “insane” shootings recently caught by private cameras.

Screen_Shot_2022_11_21_at_1.12.25_PM.png

Roger Romanelli (top left) leads a virtual news conference calling for $5 million in TIF funding to pay for 200 new surveillance cameras in the Fulton Market and Garfield Park areas.

Zoom

The city’s first POD cameras were installed nearly two decades ago, but Romanelli and the other speakers were unable to point to any data showing they have brought crime down. They are part of a broader network utilizing tens of thousands of cameras.

The ACLU of Illinois has repeatedly raised alarms about the POD cameras, warning last February that the city’s camera system “continues to operate without any regulation or privacy or regular public reporting.”

ACLU spokesman Ed Yohnka said promises that the cameras will reduce crime simply haven’t been kept.

“It’s been this long-term kind of shadow game of saying just one more set of cameras will be effective, this is what we need,” Yohnka said. “It never works, and the answer is always more of the cameras.”

As violent crime surged last year, police officials pressured alderpersons to use money allocated to them on surveillance cameras and automated license plate readers. The Daily Line reported in January that alderpersons spent more than $4.3 million of those so-called menu funds on the cameras in 2021 — quadrupling the total from the previous year.

In October of 2021, former Ald. Michelle Smith (43rd) said she was using her menu money for cameras but also urged residents of her affluent ward on the Near North Side to personally pitch in for more, estimating each camera cost $25,000. 

A pole-mounted Chicago Police Department surveillance camera on the Near North Side.

A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera is seen on a light pole in a high-crime area on the city’s near North Side Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2004.

Associated Press

Shootings and homicides have fallen significantly this year, but crime overall has risen.

Romanelli said Chicago cops “need every possible tool, every advantage to deter the criminals and, if necessary, to arrest and prosecute the criminals.”

He was joined by businessman Leonard DeFranco, who was indicted in DuPage County in 2018 for allegedly stealing an ex-girlfriend’s identity to buy a car and obtain business loans, the Chicago Tribune reported. Records show the case is ongoing.

Using the same cost estimate as Smith, Romanelli urged Mayor Lori Lightfoot and alderpersons Walter Burnett (27th) and Jason Ervin (28th) to pull money from a pair of TIF districts to purchase 200 cameras, which would be split between Fulton Market and Garfield Park.

Lightfoot, Ervin, Burnett and Police Supt. David Brown didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Chicago must become safer,” Romanelli insisted in pushing the plan.

Next Up In Crime
Heather Mack seeks release from custody pending summer murder trial
Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys
Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin; another man critically wounded
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
Man killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
The Latest
Fans celebrate at the Embassy Public House after the U.S. men’s team scores against Wales Monday, November 21, 2022.
News
Doubts over World Cup in Qatar fade as fans gather to watch the U.S. team take on Wales
“You’re stuck in a situation where you want to watch, but it’s hard to fully support with what’s going on,” said Ryan Fischer, 25, a University of Illinois physical therapy student.
By Michael Loria
 
FILING_112222_16_copy.jpeg
City Hall
Gut check: Amid political theatrics, candidates for mayor, other city offices file petitions to actually get on ballot
Beyond the bragging rights, candidates try to file more than the minimum number of signatures required to withstand challenges by rival candidates. The weeklong filing period also begins the winnowing of the mayoral field.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Heather Mack holds her baby “Stella” inside holding cell while she was in custody in Indonesia in 2015.
Crime
Heather Mack seeks release from custody pending summer murder trial
Heather Mack, accused of conspiring to kill her mother, has been in federal custody since November 2021.
By David Struett
 
Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) hits a three against Glenbard West last season.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the Group B World Cup soccer match against Wales.
Soccer
U.S. settles for draw with Wales in World Cup opener
The Americans are back in action on Friday against Group B leader England.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 