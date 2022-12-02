The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend’s new partner, shooting him 23 times

Willie Humphery, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, according to court records.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend’s new partner, shooting him 23 times
A judge’s gavel

A man was charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new partner July 3 in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner last July on the South Side, shooting him 23 times.

Willie Humphery, 35, pulled up in a blue BMW to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue on the afternoon of July 3, according to prosecutors.

He confronted Dorian Latrell Jones outside the apartment, prosecutors said. Surveillance video shows Humphery bending over Jones on the ground, and a ShotSpotter recorded “several rounds in the area,” prosecutors said.

A witness near the apartment heard “two successions of gunshots” and saw a person matching Humphery’s physical description and clothing holding a handgun with an extended magazine as he entered the BMW and fled, prosecutors said.

Jones, 25, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Prosecutors say cellphone data recovered from Humphery showed he was at the scene at the time of the shooting and had called his ex-girlfriend before the murder. Three phones were recovered from Humphrey when he was arrested months later in the same BMW, which had been painted white, officials said.

On one of the phones, Humphrey allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend about their relationship after the shooting and discussed how to hide his BMW from police and switch license plates, prosecutors said.

On the same phone, Humphery searched for references to the murder on the SpotNews media account, which prosecutors described as a “popular social media account that tracks Chicago scanner activity.”

Humphrey was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail Friday. His next court date is Dec. 20.

Next Up In Crime
Feds seek 5 years in prison for man who bought gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
Authorities identify 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home: 2 children, their parents and grandmother
3 critically hurt in domestic dispute in Will County
Woman charged with dismembering Northwest Side landlord pleads not guilty
3-year-old boy accidentally shot in Austin home
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into car in Greater Grand Crossing
The Latest
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Bears
Bears RB David Montgomery ‘a big part of that the plays we did well’
Sunday against the Jets, Montgomery ran for 79 yards, his second-highest total this season, on 14 carries.
By Patrick Finley
 
1241369280.jpg
Sports
World Cup: Chicago-based USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter makes his best pitch
His U.S. squad will face the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup round-of-16 match, putting them a step away from the quarterfinals.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Parents and students arrive at George Armstrong Elementary School in Rogers Park, for the first day of school in August 2021 after a year of remote learning.
Letters to the Editor
It takes a village to get more students interested in science, technology
Falling behind in education jeopardizes the future competitiveness of the region and country, especially in STEM fields where the U.S. already lags some other nations.
By Letters to the Editor
 
An undated vintage photo of the Maxwell Street Market.
Other Views
Memories of Maxwell Street
Although the shops have been replaced by restaurants and university offices, with a little imagination one can see the proprietors sweeping in front as they prepare for another day.
By David Caplan
 
GettyImages_1048469244.jpg
Movies and TV
Christmas movie quiz: Which of these plots is real?
Some of the holiday story lines here are authentic, and some are as fake as snow in July. Can you spot the fakes?
By Richard Roeper
 