A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Luis Mendoza, 54, was shot in the chest about 7:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said. He lived in the same block where he was shot.

No arrests have been reported.