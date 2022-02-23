Delivery driver shot after thieves struggle to operate his car’s manual transmission

A delivery driver was shot Wednesday morning after thieves struggled to operate the car’s manual transmission.

The man was making a delivery at 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of East 87th Street in Chatham when three people entered his car, Chicago police said. They tried in vain to drive away.

When the 32-year-old delivery driver returned to his car, one of the people opened fire and struck the man in his thigh and shoulder, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The thieves left in a waiting blue car, possibly a Chevy Malibu, police said.