18-year-old in custody after vandalizing Bean in Millennium Park: police

Another person confronted the alleged vandal and chased him into the Loop, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire
The Bean, located at Millennium Park in the Loop, is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An 18-year-old man is in custody for allegedly vandalizing Chicago’s iconic Bean on Friday evening in Millennium Park, police said.

He was spraying graffiti onto the public artwork formally known as “Cloud Gate” about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20, confronted him, according to Chicago police.

The younger man took off and the older man followed him to the 100 block of North State, where the 18-year-old kicked the 20-year-old, police said.

The alleged vandal was arrested and charges were pending late Friday.

