Man, 65, dies after beating in Bronzeville

Lucullus Lee Jr. died Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A 65-year-old man died days after he was struck in the head in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Lucullus Lee Jr. died Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lee was struck in the head about a week earlier, around 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Chatham.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details about the incident.

