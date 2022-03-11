The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

‘Oh my God!’ The last words in a phone call that was interrupted by carjackers who fatally shot WGN-TV security guard

“I keep playing that back in my head over and over and over, and I really can’t stop thinking about it,” said Antoine Moore, who has two teenage daughters with Salena Claybourne.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
 March 11, 2022 04:42 PM
SHARE ‘Oh my God!’ The last words in a phone call that was interrupted by carjackers who fatally shot WGN-TV security guard
Claybourne_031222_6.jpg

Antoine Moore Sr. speaks about the carjacking that resulted in the death of Salena Claybourne, the mother of his two teenage daughters.

Courtesy of WGN-TV

“Oh my God!”

Those were the last words Salena Claybourne, 35, a WGN-TV security guard, said over the phone before she was interrupted by carjackers who took her life Tuesday afternoon at a South Shore gas station.

Claybourne was speaking with Antoine Moore Sr. The pair had two daughters while in a relationship years ago, and they remained close friends ever since as they raised their children.

“I was talking to Salena about my oldest daughter. She had ripped her pants at school, and I had to take her home to change and take her back to school, and we were simply having a conversation about education. ... She pulled over to get gas, and the last words that she said were, ‘Oh my God!’ and that was it,” Moore said.

Screen_Shot_2022_03_11_at_2.40.27_PM.png

Salena Claybourne

Courtesy of WGN-TV

Moore remained on the call during and after the attack. He heard a struggle. He heard five gunshots and, moments later, the voices of police and paramedics.

“I could hear them say she was not responsive, I could hear it all,” Moore said.

He shared the story Friday during a news conference outside the Daley Center.

He was on 63rd Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway when he realized what was happening on the other end of the line. He began to drive toward a gas station he thought might be the one she was at. Along the way, he saw speeding police cars and followed them to a gas station in the 6700 block of South Jeffery.

“I got there very fast. I got the chance to see her there,” said Moore, who keeps thinking about their last conversation.

“I keep playing that back in my head over and over and over, and I really can’t stop thinking about it ... and I just kept calling her name ... And I was just hoping that she would say ‘Oh, it’s OK,” he said.

“I felt helpless. I wanted to be there,” he said.

Gregory Watson, 22, and his brother, Daemeontae Watson, 17, have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted vehicular hijacking.

Moore said he was glad the brothers were apprehended. It will help his family be able to move on, he said.

He said the loss makes him want to be a better parent and set an example for others to follow, hopefully resulting in less violence in the city.

Screen_Shot_2022_03_11_at_2.46.08_PM.png

Salena Claybourne and Antoine Moore’s daughters Saiaan Claybourne, 15, (right) and Armoore&nbsp;Claybourne, 14.

Provided

Claybourne and Moore’s daughters Saiaan Claybourne, 15, and Armoore Claybourne, 14, have a hole in their lives, he said.

“She was a great mother. She was the best mother,” he said.

“I have to make sure that what Salena wanted is carried out and that my daughters get the best of what this world has to offer for them,” he said.

Moore said the pain has been compounded because his eldest child and namesake son was fatally shot in November.

“This senseless violence in Chicago has taken so much from our two girls and myself,” he said.

Next Up In Crime
No bail for man charged with shooting into car and wounding 3-year-old child
Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees
Thieves steal BMWs from Peoria dealership, ditch them during police chase and carjack a woman with her child in New Lenox
Companies tied to Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, his family and supporters facing new federal scrutiny
1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday
5 years after Markham courthouse rapes, and still waiting for cameras for holding cells
The Latest
Free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs agree to one-year contract with shortstop Andrelton Simmons
The Cubs were in need of at least middle infield depth coming out of the Major League Baseball lockout.
By Maddie Lee
March 11, 2022 05:56 PM
Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, left, and former Alderman Danny Solis.
Columnists
Madigan comes off as common grifter in indictment
The venality of the former House speaker was one of the primary focuses of the Ken Griffin-backed slate of statewide Republican candidates which began its public roll-out last week.
By Rich Miller
March 11, 2022 05:42 PM
982158232_77036838.JPG
White Sox
‘Always striving to be the best,’ Tim Anderson is first to start pushing at White Sox camp
“You know what we are trying to do, it’s to win the World Series,” Anderson said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 11, 2022 05:30 PM
Indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan (left) and indicted former Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).
The Watchdogs
1 developer, 2 Chicago corruption cases: Sun-Times identifies ‘Company A’ linked to Madigan, Burke cases
Prosecutors said the indicted politicians pressured the developer now confirmed to be 601W Companies to hire their law firms, It redeveloped what’s now called the Old Post Office.
By Tim NovakJon Seidel, and 1 more
March 11, 2022 05:30 PM
The Chicago Bulls Logo at center court of the United Center.
Entertainment and Culture
Inaugural Bulls Fest set for Labor day weekend at United Center campus
The street festival will run Sept. 3-4 on Madison Street as well as inside the UC atrium.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 11, 2022 05:07 PM